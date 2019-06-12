UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission Considers No Deal Brexit 'Possible' Though 'Undesirable'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:28 PM

European Commission Considers No Deal Brexit 'Possible' Though 'Undesirable'

The European Commission on Wednesday said in a statement that a scenario of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without an agreement was still "possible," although "undesirable."

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The European Commission on Wednesday said in a statement that a scenario of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without an agreement was still "possible," although "undesirable."

"In light of the continued uncertainty in the United Kingdom regarding the ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement - as agreed with the UK government in November 2018 - and the overall domestic political situation, a 'no-deal' scenario on 1 November 2019 very much remains a possible, although undesirable, outcome," the statement said.

The executive arm of the bloc noted that it had been preparing for the so-called 'no deal' Brexit scenario since December 2017.

"The Commission has concluded that there is no need to amend any measures on substance and that they remain fit for purpose. The Commission does not plan any new measures ahead of the new withdrawal date," the statement continued.

The political landscape of the United Kingdom is gradually transforming as the country still cannot reach any agreement on its exit from the union.

Back in 2016, the nation held a landmark referendum that was meant to decide its future - to stay in the 28-nation European Union or not. The majority voted for the exit.

However, three years later, Prime Minister Theresa May, who assumed her post after the Brexit vote, failed to achieve a consensus in parliament and within her own party over the country's withdrawal from the European Union. She has announced her resignation and now serves as a caretaker prime minister until her successor is chosen in July this year.

In the meantime, May's potential successor, Boris Johnson, who served as London mayor and foreign secretary, has repeatedly insisted that the United Kingdom will be out of the bloc on October 31, the new Brexit deadline, regardless of whether London approves a withdrawal agreement or not.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote European Union London United Kingdom Brexit May July October November December 2017 2016 2018 2019 Post From Government Agreement Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

High exports, less expenditures to help balance tw ..

1 minute ago

Four held for electricity theft in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate best site for indus ..

1 minute ago

Army budget freeze insupportable: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

38 minutes ago

Heroes of Pakistan: This rescue official missed si ..

38 minutes ago

Govt alive to problems being faced by Sindh people ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.