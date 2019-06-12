European Commission Considers No Deal Brexit 'Possible' Though 'Undesirable'

The European Commission on Wednesday said in a statement that a scenario of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without an agreement was still "possible," although "undesirable."

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The European Commission on Wednesday said in a statement that a scenario of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without an agreement was still "possible," although "undesirable."

"In light of the continued uncertainty in the United Kingdom regarding the ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement - as agreed with the UK government in November 2018 - and the overall domestic political situation, a 'no-deal' scenario on 1 November 2019 very much remains a possible, although undesirable, outcome," the statement said.

The executive arm of the bloc noted that it had been preparing for the so-called 'no deal' Brexit scenario since December 2017.

"The Commission has concluded that there is no need to amend any measures on substance and that they remain fit for purpose. The Commission does not plan any new measures ahead of the new withdrawal date," the statement continued.

The political landscape of the United Kingdom is gradually transforming as the country still cannot reach any agreement on its exit from the union.

Back in 2016, the nation held a landmark referendum that was meant to decide its future - to stay in the 28-nation European Union or not. The majority voted for the exit.

However, three years later, Prime Minister Theresa May, who assumed her post after the Brexit vote, failed to achieve a consensus in parliament and within her own party over the country's withdrawal from the European Union. She has announced her resignation and now serves as a caretaker prime minister until her successor is chosen in July this year.

In the meantime, May's potential successor, Boris Johnson, who served as London mayor and foreign secretary, has repeatedly insisted that the United Kingdom will be out of the bloc on October 31, the new Brexit deadline, regardless of whether London approves a withdrawal agreement or not.