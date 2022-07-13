European Commission Denies Reports on EU-Russia Talks on Unblocking Transit to Kaliningrad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) There have been no talks between the European Union and Russia on unblocking the transit to Kaliningrad, the European Commission spokesperson told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

"There have been no negotiations between the EU and Russia on the issue you refer to (unblocking the transit to Kaliningrad), contrary to the reports you cite," the spokesperson said.