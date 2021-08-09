European Commission Discusses Possibility of Holding Meeting on Nord Stream 2 - Source

The European Commission is discussing the possibility of holding a meeting with member states of the European Union on Nord Stream 2 after US-Germany agreements on the issue, a source in the commission told Ria Novosti on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The European Commission is discussing the possibility of holding a meeting with member states of the European Union on Nord Stream 2 after US-Germany agreements on the issue, a source in the commission told Ria Novosti on Monday.

