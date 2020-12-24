European Commission Dispatches First COVID-19 Vaccine Batches to EU Member States

The European Commission on Thursday began forwarding batches of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus to 27 nations of the bloc prior to the mass vaccination campaign

"After being carefully packed, batches of the newly approved #COVID19 vaccine are being dispatched to the 27 EU countries.

These vaccines will soon be arriving at their destination to be used during the #EUVaccinationDays on 27, 28 and 29 December," the European Commission said in a tweet.

Earlier this week. the EU Commission authorized the use of the vaccine against COVID-19 from Pfizer/BioNTech for use in the region. The candidate will be accessible to all member states under the same conditions and at the same time. The bloc may soon approve other vaccines against the virus given they prove to be safe and effective.