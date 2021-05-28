European Commission Earmarks $3.6Bln Conditional Economic Support Package for Belarus

The European Commission on Friday set aside a 3 billion euro ($3.6 billion) conditional economic support package to support "a future democratic Belarus."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The European Commission on Friday set aside a 3 billion euro ($3.6 billion) conditional economic support package to support "a future democratic Belarus."

"Today, the European Commission is presenting to the Council its outline for a comprehensive plan of economic support to a future democratic Belarus. The plan, of up to 3 billion, reflects the European Union's commitment to support the Belarusian people's wishes for a peaceful democratic transition in the country following the Presidential elections of August 2020, which were neither free nor fair," the EU body said in a press release.

The economic support package, which is contingent on Belarus's democratic transition, is aimed at helping the country to stabilize its economy and reform its institutions. The Commission set out three Primary indicative methods to enhance Belarus' resilience at the transition stage.

Through direct financial support, the EU aims to restore macro-economic stability in Belarus and brace its unstable fiscal situation through investments and loans. It expects to organize up to 5 billion euro in loans along with public and private investments.

In addition, a transition package of up to 400 million Euros in a grant is set aside to support the democratic transition and address critical structural reforms such as enhancing the quality of justice, free media, improving the business environment, and supporting civil society.

Lastly, the Commission aims to mobilize up to 100 million euros in grant funding to leverage up to 1 billion euros of essential public and private investments supporting the country's green and digital transformation, connectivity, and access to finance for Belarusian SMEs.

Apart from the economic plan, the Commission also offers to conclude a bilateral framework agreement to strengthen the longer-term relations between the EU and democratic Belarus.

"The European Union is supporting the democratic choice of the Belarusian people with all its means. The massive financial assistance package that we can provide Belarus in the case of its democratic transition should be a genuine incentive for the current authorities to change their course. Combined with our extensive sanctions on the regime, which will be increased further in the coming weeks, as well as recalibrations of our existing financial assistance away from the State and directly to the people, we are showing that the EU remains truly committed to a democratic Belarus," High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell said.

The EU does not recognize the August 2020 presidential election in Belarus. According to the official results, Alexander Lukashenko won over 80% of the votes.