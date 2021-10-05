UrduPoint.com

European Commission Endorses Estonia's $1.1Bln Recovery Plan

The European Commission said on Tuesday it has approved Estonia's recovery and resilience plan, paving the way for the country to receive 969.3 million euros ($1.1 billion) in grants from the bloc fund

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The European Commission said on Tuesday it has approved Estonia's recovery and resilience plan, paving the way for the country to receive 969.3 million Euros ($1.1 billion) in grants from the bloc fund.

"I'm very happy to announce today that the European Commission has given its greenlight to the Estonian recovery and resilience plan," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference.

Estonia's plan earmarks 42% of the total funding for climate related objectives and 22% for digital transition measures, according to the Commission.

Estonia's plan aligns with European agenda embracing the green and digital transitions to fight common regional and global challenges. The financing worth $1.1 billion provided by the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility will support the implementation of crucial investments and reforms in member states.

