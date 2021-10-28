European Commission Evaluating Hungarian, Polish Resilience Plans - Vice President

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Commission continues evaluating Hungary's and Poland's resilience pans in engagement with the countries' authorities, Commission Vice President for An Economy that Works for People Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The European Commission continues evaluating Hungary's and Poland's resilience pans in engagement with the countries' authorities, Commission Vice President for An Economy that Works for People Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.

The EU is criticizing Poland's judicial reforms, including the formation of the supreme court's disciplinary chamber that is eligible to remove judges from their posts. On Wednesday, the European Court of Justice ordered that Poland pay fine worth 1 million Euros ($1.

16 million) daily until it acts on the ruling to abolish the chamber. In response, Polish Deputy Minister of Justice Marcin Romanowski offered not to pay contributions to the EU budget and to ignore the court decisions.

"The commission is continuing its assessment of those recovery and resilience plans. Our engagement with Hungarian and Polish authorities on this process continues and we are working to conclude our assessment as fast as possible," Dombrovskis said at a press conference following a meeting of the EU economy and finance ministers.