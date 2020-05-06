UrduPoint.com
European Commission Expects China's GDP Growth to Decrease to 1% Over COVID-19 in 2020

The European Commission said Wednesday it was expecting China's GDP growth to slow down to 1 percent in 2020 over the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The European Commission said Wednesday it was expecting China's GDP growth to slow down to 1 percent in 2020 over the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time the commission revised up its estimate for the Chinese GDP growth in 2021 to 7.8 percent.

The commission remarked that the Chinese economy was looking to slow down even before the pandemic amid lower domestic demand and trade disagreement with the United States.

