European Commission Expects Global GDP to Decrease by 3.5% in 2020, Grow by 5.2% in 2021

The European Commission is expecting the global GDP to decrease by 3.5 percent in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and to grow by 5.2 percent in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The European Commission is expecting the global GDP to decrease by 3.5 percent in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and to grow by 5.2 percent in 2021.

"The COVID-19 shock is set to affect the global economy via disruptions to demand, labour supply and industrial output, supply chains, commodity prices, international trade and capital flows," the commission said.

