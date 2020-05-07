UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission Expects Rescheduled Presidential Vote In Poland To Be Fair, Democratic

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:34 PM

European Commission Expects Rescheduled Presidential Vote in Poland to Be Fair, Democratic

European Commission Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said on Thursday that Brussels has taken note on the postponement of the presidential election in Poland and stressed that the vote should be fair and democratic

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) European Commission Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said on Thursday that Brussels has taken note on the postponement of the presidential election in Poland and stressed that the vote should be fair and democratic.

The first round of the presidential election in Poland was scheduled for Sunday. However, late on Wednesday, the authorities decided to not hold them on the set date, given the epidemiological situation in the country. As the incumbent president's term expires in the summer, the first round of the election is to be held in the spring, no later than May 23, under the Polish constitution. The exact date has not been determined as of yet.

"We take note of the announcements to organize the presidential elections at later date.

Fair, democratic debates and electoral campaigns, as well as free and fair elections in all member states are at the core of our democracies. Upholding and defending fundamental values and freedoms is all the more important during these exceptional times of coronavirus pandemic," Wigand said at a news briefing.

Wigand added that the Polish authorities should now focus on protecting voters' health at the same time preserving their democratic rights.

Earlier in the day, the lower house of the Polish parliament, the Sejm, overrode the upper house's veto and passed legislation enabling the upcoming presidential election to be held exclusively through postal voting due to the coronavirus pandemic. The legislation is now to be passed to President Andrzej Duda for signing.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Vote Brussels Same Poland May Sunday Christian All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

21 minutes ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

2 hours ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

2 hours ago

Greece to reopen museums mid-June: minister

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.