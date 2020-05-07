European Commission Expects Rescheduled Presidential Vote in Poland to Be Fair, Democratic

European Commission Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said on Thursday that Brussels has taken note on the postponement of the presidential election in Poland and stressed that the vote should be fair and democratic

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) European Commission Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said on Thursday that Brussels has taken note on the postponement of the presidential election in Poland and stressed that the vote should be fair and democratic.

The first round of the presidential election in Poland was scheduled for Sunday. However, late on Wednesday, the authorities decided to not hold them on the set date, given the epidemiological situation in the country. As the incumbent president's term expires in the summer, the first round of the election is to be held in the spring, no later than May 23, under the Polish constitution. The exact date has not been determined as of yet.

"We take note of the announcements to organize the presidential elections at later date.

Fair, democratic debates and electoral campaigns, as well as free and fair elections in all member states are at the core of our democracies. Upholding and defending fundamental values and freedoms is all the more important during these exceptional times of coronavirus pandemic," Wigand said at a news briefing.

Wigand added that the Polish authorities should now focus on protecting voters' health at the same time preserving their democratic rights.

Earlier in the day, the lower house of the Polish parliament, the Sejm, overrode the upper house's veto and passed legislation enabling the upcoming presidential election to be held exclusively through postal voting due to the coronavirus pandemic. The legislation is now to be passed to President Andrzej Duda for signing.