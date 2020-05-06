UrduPoint.com
European Commission Expects UK GDP To Decrease By 8.25% In 2020 Due To Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

European Commission Expects UK GDP to Decrease by 8.25% in 2020 Due to Coronavirus

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The UK GDP will see a 8.25 percent decrease in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, after growing by 1.4 percent in 2019, and is expected to increase by 6 percent in 2021 if a trade deal with the European Union is reached, the European Commission said on Wednesday in its fresh forecast.

"Overall, UK GDP is expected to fall by 8.25 % in 2020. Private consumption is expected to be the main driver of growth in 2021, with public consumption growth slowing. Investment is expected to contribute positively to growth, while net exports are projected to continue to weigh on growth. Reflecting this and the purely technical assumption on EU-UK trade relations, UK GDP is expected to grow by 6 % in 2021," the forecast said.

According to the European Commission, UK private consumption and investment will suffer a sharp fall in the second quarter of 2020, while private consumption is expected to quickly rebound in the second half of the year, supported by an expansionary fiscal policy.

At the same time, in April, the UK Office for Budget Responsibility published a forecast, in which it said that the real GDP of the United Kingdom would decline by 35 percent in the second quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic but would bounce back quickly following the removal of lockdown restrictions.

As for France, the European Commission expects that the country's GDP will decrease by 8.25 percent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then will grow by 7.5 percent in 2021.

