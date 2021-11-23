European Commission Experts Arrive At Bruzgi Checkpoint Of Belarusian-Polish Border
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:55 PM
BRUZGI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) A group of technical experts of the European Commission on Tuesday arrived at the Bruzgi logistics center near the Belarusian-Polish border that hosts migrants, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
A local official of the Grodno region greeted the experts and told them about the work of the logistics center. The commission specialists examined the living conditions of migrants.