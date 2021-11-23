European Commission Experts Arrive at Bruzgi Checkpoint of Belarusian-Polish Border

A group of technical experts of the European Commission on Tuesday arrived at the Bruzgi logistics center near the Belarusian-Polish border that hosts migrants, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BRUZGI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) A group of technical experts of the European Commission on Tuesday arrived at the Bruzgi logistics center near the Belarusian-Polish border that hosts migrants, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A local official of the Grodno region greeted the experts and told them about the work of the logistics center. The commission specialists examined the living conditions of migrants.