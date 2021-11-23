UrduPoint.com

European Commission Experts Arrive At Bruzgi Checkpoint Of Belarusian-Polish Border

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:55 PM

European Commission Experts Arrive at Bruzgi Checkpoint of Belarusian-Polish Border

A group of technical experts of the European Commission on Tuesday arrived at the Bruzgi logistics center near the Belarusian-Polish border that hosts migrants, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BRUZGI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) A group of technical experts of the European Commission on Tuesday arrived at the Bruzgi logistics center near the Belarusian-Polish border that hosts migrants, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A local official of the Grodno region greeted the experts and told them about the work of the logistics center. The commission specialists examined the living conditions of migrants.

Related Topics

Border

Recent Stories

42 countries confirm participation in Abu Dhabi Ju ..

42 countries confirm participation in Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam

8 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 99174 cusecs water

IRSA releases 99174 cusecs water

5 minutes ago
 Only Modi can celebrate, award defeat: Farrukh

Only Modi can celebrate, award defeat: Farrukh

5 minutes ago
 Dengue kills four people in last 24 hours in Punja ..

Dengue kills four people in last 24 hours in Punjab

21 minutes ago
 China Launches New Gaofen-3 02 Earth-Observation S ..

China Launches New Gaofen-3 02 Earth-Observation Satellite - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Fawad asks Sharifs to answer allegations on merit

Fawad asks Sharifs to answer allegations on merit

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.