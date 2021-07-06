UrduPoint.com
European Commission Exploring Possible Response To Russia's New Wine Regulations - Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:02 PM

The European Commission is studying possible steps in response to Russia's new legislation on alcoholic beverages, a source in the EU told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The European Commission is studying possible steps in response to Russia's new legislation on alcoholic beverages, a source in the EU told Sputnik.

"We are currently analysing the content, the consequences of the law and whether it infringes the commitments of the Russian Federation to the WTO, as well as the steps that could be taken," he said.

The European Commission will contact the Russian authorities regarding the new legislation on alcoholic beverages, expressing its concerns and disagreement, the source said.

"Yes, the European Commission will voice its concerns and fundamental disagreement strongly and unequivocally at all relevant level," he said, answering whether the European Commission would contact the Russian authorities on this issue.

EU industry might decide stop exporting to the Russian market, he added.

"However, we are confident that Russian consumers will continue to value European quality, authenticity and safety," the source noted.

The commission remains in close contact with organizations representing EU producers and exporters of wine and spirits to Russia on this issue, he said.

"We are also aware that the industry has called to halt exports to Russia," the source said.

