European Commission Gives Go-Ahead to Pfizer Vaccine Use in 12-15 Year Olds

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The European Commission has approved the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in minors aged 12 and over, the EU health commissioner said on Monday.

"Member States can now choose to expand their vaccination rollout to young people," Stella Kyriakides tweeted.

The announcement by the EU's executive arm comes three days after the European Medicines Agency green-lit the use of the vaccine in adolescents aged 12 and over, saying that benefits outweighed risks.

The Italian drug regulator Aifa gave its authorization for administering the vaccine to 12-15 year olds on Monday. Germany said last week that it wanted to make the vaccine available to everyone aged 12 and over by the end of the summer.