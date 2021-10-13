(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The European Commission confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday that it received documents from Russia for verifying its COVID-19 vaccination certificates technical compatibility with the EU system, and Moscow also reaffirmed its intention to soon submit an official application to join the EU system.

"At this stage, Russia has submitted its draft technical "checklist", which is something that every country, wanting to join the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC) system, has to do.

The checklist helps to verify if the system used by a third country is technically compatible with the EU system. On 11 October, the Commission services held a technical meeting with the Russian authorities to explain the process of granting an "equivalence decision". Russia reaffirmed during the meeting its commitment to join the EUDCC system and announced its intention to submit an official application soon. We are in touch with the Russian authorities and technical discussion are ongoing," a commission spokesperson said.