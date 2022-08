European Commission Head About Gorbachev: Respected Leader Who Opened Way for Free Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who died on Tuesday evening, had been a respected leader who opened the way for a free Europe.

"Mikhail Gorbachev was a trusted and respected leader. He played a crucial role to end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain. It opened the way for a free Europe. This legacy is one we will not forget," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.