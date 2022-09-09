European Commission Head Calls Elizabeth II One of Most Respected Personalities in World

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) UK Queen Elizabeth II was one of the most respected personalities in the whole world, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Thursday.

"It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

She was the world's longest serving Head of State and one of the most respected personalities worldwide. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the British people," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom for more than 70 years, died in Scotland at the age of 96.