European Commission Head, German Chancellor to Co-Host Conference on Ukraine in Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will co-host the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine in Berlin on Tuesday, the European Commission said on Monday.

The conference will bring together experts from various disciplines and backgrounds from all over the world to discuss such issues as financing Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction, as well as key priorities of the country's growth and development with a view to EU accession.

"The road to reconstruction is at the same time Ukraine's path towards its vision to become a more modern, democratic and prosperous country.

Every euro, every Dollar every pound and every Yen spent will be an investment in Ukraine and democratic values around the globe," von der Leyen said in a statement.

According to the commission, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a keynote address following the opening remarks from von der Leyen and Scholz.

In mid-August, the Ukraine Support Tracker of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy said that since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Kiev received more than $82 billion in aid from Western countries.