European Commission Head Hopes 70% Of EU Adults To Be Vaccinated Against COVID By End-July

European Commission Head Hopes 70% of EU Adults to Be Vaccinated Against COVID by End-July

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hopes that 70 percent of the bloc's adult population will be vaccinated by the end of July

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hopes that 70 percent of the bloc's adult population will be vaccinated by the end of July.

"We are on track to reach our goal to have enough doses being delivered to vaccinate 70 percent of the adult population in the European Union by the end of July," von der Leyen told a press briefing.

More Stories From World

