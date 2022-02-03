UrduPoint.com

European Commission Head Hopes New EU Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine Not Needed

European Commission Head Hopes New EU Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine Not Needed

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed hope on Thursday that new sanctions by the EU against Russia over the situation around Ukraine would not be required

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed hope on Thursday that new sanctions by the EU against Russia over the situation around Ukraine would not be required.

"In case that there is any further military aggression against Ukraine, there will be financial and economic sanctions on our part ... We hope that this is not necessary," von der Leyen told reporters during her visit to Finland.

>