European Commission Head Says West Should Supply Ukraine With Any Weapons Kiev Can Use

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that Ukraine should receive any weapons that it can use, while the Western countries should increase their military supplies to Kiev.

"The European Union does not own any military capability but I have said from the onset of this atrocious war that Ukraine should get all the military equipment it needs and it can handle.

And this also includes the advanced system ... We need to step up in that (supplies of weapons and equipment)," von der Leyen told CNN.

She also expressed hope that Germany would soon decide on the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev.

In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.