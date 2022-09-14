European Commission Head Says Will Visit Kiev on Wednesday for Talks With Ukrainian Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she will visit Kiev on Wednesday to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today, I am going to Kiev to discuss all this with president Zelenskyy and to show him what a single market is as a potential for Ukraine's future too," von der Leyen said in her State of the Union address.