European Commission Head Says Will Visit Kiev On Wednesday For Talks With Ukrainian Leader
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 12:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she will visit Kiev on Wednesday to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"Today, I am going to Kiev to discuss all this with president Zelenskyy and to show him what a single market is as a potential for Ukraine's future too," von der Leyen said in her State of the Union address.