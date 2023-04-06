European Commission Head Says Xi Promised to Contact Zelenskyy in Right Conditions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when the conditions for this are appropriate, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, media reported, citing a French diplomatic source, that Xi is ready to hold phone talks with Zelenskyy.

"I encouraged President Xi to reach out to President Zelenskyy, I know from my phone calls and President Zelenskyy asked for it publicly so it was interesting to hear that President Xi reiterated his willingness to speak when conditions and time are right," von der Leyen said at a press conference after a meeting with Xi and French President Emmanuel Macron.