Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

European Commission Head Says Xi Promised To Contact Zelenskyy In Right Conditions

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 06:10 PM

European Commission Head Says Xi Promised to Contact Zelenskyy in Right Conditions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when the conditions for this are appropriate, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, media reported, citing a French diplomatic source, that Xi is ready to hold phone talks with Zelenskyy.

"I encouraged President Xi to reach out to President Zelenskyy, I know from my phone calls and President Zelenskyy asked for it publicly so it was interesting to hear that President Xi reiterated his willingness to speak when conditions and time are right," von der Leyen said at a press conference after a meeting with Xi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Related Topics

China Media From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, Shams review ways to upgrade emir ..

Sharjah Chamber, Shams review ways to upgrade emirate&#039;s investment climate

14 seconds ago
 Dubai records over AED2.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.3 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

15 minutes ago
 Zero Two digital assets infrastructure company lau ..

Zero Two digital assets infrastructure company launches in Abu Dhabi

30 minutes ago
 Emirates Red Crescent, TECOM Group partner to laun ..

Emirates Red Crescent, TECOM Group partner to launch &#039;The Good Store&#039; ..

30 minutes ago
 UAE President extends personal COP28 invite to Pre ..

UAE President extends personal COP28 invite to President El Sisi of Egypt

45 minutes ago
 ERC constructs 1,000 prefabricated housing units f ..

ERC constructs 1,000 prefabricated housing units for earthquake victims in Syria

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.