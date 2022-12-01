European Commission Head To Visit Ireland At Government Invitation
Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2022 | 10:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will pay a visit to Ireland at the invitation of the Irish government on December 1.
While in the country's capital city, Dublin, von der Leyen is scheduled to address the Irish Parliament, making her the second world leader in 2022 to have received such an invitation.