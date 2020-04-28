European Commission Head Wants Green Deal Investment Back Once COVID-19 Crisis Overcome

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday called on the bloc to resume the investment into the EU Green Deal, which sets out plans for Europe to become a carbon-neutral continent by 2050, as soon as the member state's economies recover from the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday called on the bloc to resume the investment into the EU Green Deal, which sets out plans for Europe to become a carbon-neutral continent by 2050, as soon as the member state's economies recover from the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green Pact was von der Leyen's hallmark policy as she assumed office on December 1. Once ratified, the law will allow the EU to impose binding emission targets on member states.

"As we start to rebuild our economies after the coronavirus, we need to invest in smartly. Our compass will remain the #EUGreenDeal, which can transform our economies and societies to confront climate change. For the future of our planet and our children," she said on Twitter.

According to the president, the EU has been sidetracked from its environmental agenda while it is coping with the pandemic. Therefore, the bloc should avoid "falling back in old polluting habits," once it restores its economy.

"The EU Green Deal is an agenda for transforming our economy to make it more competitive and improve our quality of life ... By using the EU Green Deal as our compass we can turn the crisis of this pandemic into an opportunity to rebuild our economies differently and make them more resilient," von der Leyen said in a video address posted on her Twitter account.

Earlier in April, three of the deal's initiatives were postponed by the European Commission to 2021 as "less essential for delivery on the absolute key priorities" against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.