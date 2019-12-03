European Commission in Close Coordination With France Over US Tariff Threat - Spokesman

The European Commission is in close coordination with France over US threatening new tariffs and questioning Paris' digital tax, Daniel Rosario, the commission's spokesman on trade, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The European Commission is in close coordination with France over US threatening new tariffs and questioning Paris' digital tax, Daniel Rosario, the commission's spokesman on trade, said Tuesday.

The Office of the US Trade Representative said Monday that France's digital tax that would apply to US internet giants was discriminatory. The US trade authorities suggested taxes of up to 100 percent on certain French products.

"In this, as in all other trade-related matters, the European Union will act and react as one and it will remain united. We are coordinating closely with the French authorities," Rosario told a press conference.