European Commission In Contact With Poland On Border Crisis, Ready To Help - Spokesman

The European Union is in close contact with the Polish side in connection with the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, and is ready to provide any necessary assistance upon request, European Commission Spokesman Adalbert Jahnz told Sputnik

Earlier, Janz said at a briefing in Brussels that the European Commission would welcome the presence of journalists and representatives of non-governmental organizations on the Polish-Belarusian border. He also explained that the commission had not yet reached an agreement with the Polish side regarding the visit of EU representatives to the Polish-Belarusian border.

