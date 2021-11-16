European Commission in Contact With Poland on Border Crisis, Ready to Help - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The European Union is in close contact with the Polish side in connection with the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, and is ready to provide any necessary assistance upon request, European Commission Spokesman Adalbert Jahnz told Sputnik.

Earlier, Janz said at a briefing in Brussels that the European Commission would welcome the presence of journalists and representatives of non-governmental organizations on the Polish-Belarusian border. He also explained that the commission had not yet reached an agreement with the Polish side regarding the visit of EU representatives to the Polish-Belarusian border.