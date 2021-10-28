UrduPoint.com

European Commission In Touch With China To Solve EU Magnesium Deficiency Issue - Source

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 01:39 PM

European Commission in Touch With China to Solve EU Magnesium Deficiency Issue - Source

The European Commission is aware of magnesium deficiency in the European Union and is communicating with the bloc's main supplier China to solve the problem, a source in the commission told Ria Novosti on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The European Commission is aware of magnesium deficiency in the European Union and is communicating with the bloc's main supplier China to solve the problem, a source in the commission told Ria Novosti on Thursday.

The source also said that the commission is monitoring the situation and evaluating long-term solutions to overcome the strategic dependence.

Related Topics

China European Union

Recent Stories

National Throwball C'ship from Nov 21

National Throwball C'ship from Nov 21

1 minute ago
 NCA announces admissions for under graduate progra ..

NCA announces admissions for under graduate programmes

1 minute ago
 DPR Foreign Minister Believes Kiev Trying to Provo ..

DPR Foreign Minister Believes Kiev Trying to Provoke Full-Scale Hostilities in D ..

1 minute ago
 Three killed, four injured in Upper Dir road accid ..

Three killed, four injured in Upper Dir road accident

5 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports two new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong reports two new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 LHC seeks arguments in TLP Chief’s detention cas ..

LHC seeks arguments in TLP Chief’s detention case

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.