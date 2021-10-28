European Commission in Touch With China to Solve EU Magnesium Deficiency Issue - Source

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 01:39 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The European Commission is aware of magnesium deficiency in the European Union and is communicating with the bloc's main supplier China to solve the problem, a source in the commission told Ria Novosti on Thursday.
The source also said that the commission is monitoring the situation and evaluating long-term solutions to overcome the strategic dependence.