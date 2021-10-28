European Commission in Touch With China to Solve EU Magnesium Deficiency Issue - Source

The European Commission is aware of magnesium deficiency in the European Union and is communicating with the bloc's main supplier China to solve the problem, a source in the commission told Ria Novosti on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The European Commission is aware of magnesium deficiency in the European Union and is communicating with the bloc's main supplier China to solve the problem, a source in the commission told Ria Novosti on Thursday.

The source also said that the commission is monitoring the situation and evaluating long-term solutions to overcome the strategic dependence.