European Commission Is Worried Over Destruction Of Media Offices In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 03:54 PM

European Commission Is Worried Over Destruction of Media Offices in Gaza

The European Commission is concerned over the recent destruction of media offices in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The European Commission is concerned over the recent destruction of media offices in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday.

On Tuesday, EU foreign ministers are set to discuss the recent outbreak of hostilities during an extraordinary videoconference .

"The media have to be able to work in a free environment so that they can independently report about what is going on, and this is even more important in the situation of conflict ... So, in this sense, I can only say that the destruction of media offices in Gaza is extremely worrying, and the safety and security of journalists and all their colleagues ... is essential," Stano said at a briefing.

