European Commission Launches Fellowship Program to Extend Expertise on China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The European Commission on Wednesday launched a fellowship program to attract experts around the globe to study China.

"The Commission has today set up a Fellowship Programme on China, which aims to foster strategic cooperation with think tanks and universities on China-related issues.

The goal is to tap into deep expertise on China from Europe and beyond and expand the knowledge basis on China within the Commission," the commission said in a statement.

The program aims to attract experts and academics from the world's leading think tanks and universities, which specialize in political, social, economic, digital, environmental, climate, security and historical issues related to China, according to the statement.

The participants can join the program for up to a year and apply to the commission to receive grants.