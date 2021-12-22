European Commission Launches Infringement Proceedings Against Poland - Commissioner

The European Commission (EC) is launching procedure to determine whether Poland has fulfilled its obligations under the union law, setting a two months deadline for the latter to reply, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The European Commission (EC) is launching procedure to determine whether Poland has fulfilled its obligations under the union law, setting a two months deadline for the latter to reply, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday.

"The college decided to launch infringement proceedings against Poland because of serious concerns with respect to the Polish Constitutional Tribunal and its recent case law. The commission considers that the constitutional tribunal has breached article 19 paragraph 1 of the treaty of the European Union in two of its recent decisions... following the launch of this infringement procedure Poland will have two months to reply to the letter of formal notice" Commissioner Gentiloni said during a press conference.

The European Union has criticized Poland for several judicial reforms including the formation of a disciplinary chamber with the Polish Supreme Court eligible to remove judges from their posts which it considered infringing upon the independence of the Polish judiciary.

In July, the EU court requested Poland to scrap the controversial body, which Warsaw refused to do, insisting that its national constitution takes precedence over EU law.

In early October, the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland confirmed the superiority of the republican constitution over the EU legislation after several verdicts of the European Court of Justice condemning the actions of the Polish authorities. As a result of the conflict, Brussels has taken several financial measures including imposing a daily 1 million Euros ($1.16 million) fine.