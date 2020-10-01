UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission Launches Legal Action Over UK Internal Market Bill - President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 02:25 PM

European Commission Launches Legal Action Over UK Internal Market Bill - President

The European Commission on Thursday decided to formally notify the United Kingdom it was launching an infringement procedure over the UK Internal Market Bill, which contradicts the Withdrawal Agreement, President Ursula von der Leyen said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The European Commission on Thursday decided to formally notify the United Kingdom it was launching an infringement procedure over the UK Internal Market Bill, which contradicts the Withdrawal Agreement, President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We had invited our British friends to remove the problematic parts of their draft Internal market Bill by he end of September. This draft bill is, by its very nature, in breach of the obligation of good faith laid down in the Withdrawal Agreement," von der Leyen said, adding that the bill would also go against the protocol on Northern Ireland.

The deadline for removing those articles passed on Wednesday, the commission president said.

"The problematic provisions have not been removed. Therefore, this morning the commission has decided to send a letter of formal notice to the UK government. This is the first step in an infringement procedure. The letter invites the UK government to send its observations within a month and besides this, the commission will continue to work hard towards a full and timely implementation of the withdrawal agreement," von der Leyen said.

Related Topics

Ireland United Kingdom September Market Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Turkey's top diplomat set to visit Italy on Friday ..

34 seconds ago

Russia, Donbas Republics Favor Transparency of Tri ..

36 seconds ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UN Envoy Discuss ..

38 seconds ago

AVLC arrests gang of motorcycle thieves, recovers ..

3 minutes ago

Two suspects held in sargodha

3 minutes ago

Man killed by colleague in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.