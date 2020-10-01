European Commission Launches Legal Action Over UK Internal Market Bill - President

The European Commission on Thursday decided to formally notify the United Kingdom it was launching an infringement procedure over the UK Internal Market Bill, which contradicts the Withdrawal Agreement, President Ursula von der Leyen said

"We had invited our British friends to remove the problematic parts of their draft Internal market Bill by he end of September. This draft bill is, by its very nature, in breach of the obligation of good faith laid down in the Withdrawal Agreement," von der Leyen said, adding that the bill would also go against the protocol on Northern Ireland.

The deadline for removing those articles passed on Wednesday, the commission president said.

"The problematic provisions have not been removed. Therefore, this morning the commission has decided to send a letter of formal notice to the UK government. This is the first step in an infringement procedure. The letter invites the UK government to send its observations within a month and besides this, the commission will continue to work hard towards a full and timely implementation of the withdrawal agreement," von der Leyen said.