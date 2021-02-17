UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission Launches New Corporation To Research New COVID-19 Variants

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

European Commission Launches New Corporation to Research New COVID-19 Variants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The European Commission will launch a new public/private corporation to research and combat new COVID-19 variants, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday, pointing to a surge in the proportion of coronavirus cases caused by the new strains.

"Over the past weeks, EU countries have observed a substantial increase in the number and proportion of COVID-19 cases caused by these variants. Looking at the evolving situation we just know how much time and structures are of the essence, and this is why we are today presenting the HERA Incubator.

It is a new public/private corporation pooling the knowledge and the resources of industry, of the research and science community, of the whole health sector, and public authorities and regulators. The aim is to use our combined strength to get ahead of the curve for the next phase of this virus, from the early detection of the new variants all along the whole chain up to the rapid mass production that is necessary if we have adapted second-generation vaccines," von der Leyen said at a briefing.

Related Topics

All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

6 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Should Move to Dra ..

1 minute ago

US, UK, France, Germany and Italy condemn rocket a ..

21 minutes ago

Iran Says None of Its Military Advisers Killed in ..

1 minute ago

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi discuss with Egyptian Pres ..

1 minute ago

Ford to Make All New European Passenger Vehicles E ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.