European Commission Launches New Corporation to Research New COVID-19 Variants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The European Commission will launch a new public/private corporation to research and combat new COVID-19 variants, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday, pointing to a surge in the proportion of coronavirus cases caused by the new strains.

"Over the past weeks, EU countries have observed a substantial increase in the number and proportion of COVID-19 cases caused by these variants. Looking at the evolving situation we just know how much time and structures are of the essence, and this is why we are today presenting the HERA Incubator.

It is a new public/private corporation pooling the knowledge and the resources of industry, of the research and science community, of the whole health sector, and public authorities and regulators. The aim is to use our combined strength to get ahead of the curve for the next phase of this virus, from the early detection of the new variants all along the whole chain up to the rapid mass production that is necessary if we have adapted second-generation vaccines," von der Leyen said at a briefing.