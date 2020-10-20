UrduPoint.com
European Commission Launches Probe Into Cyprus', Malta's 'Golden Passports' Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

European Commission Launches Probe Into Cyprus', Malta's 'Golden Passports' Schemes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The European Commission said Tuesday it had launched an official probe into citizenship-for-investment programs, also known as "golden passport" schemes, that were used by Cyprus and Malta.

"Today, the European Commission is launching infringement procedures against Cyprus and Malta by issuing letters of formal notice regarding their investor citizenship schemes also referred to as "golden passport" schemes," the commission said in a press release.

