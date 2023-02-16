UrduPoint.com

European Commission Leadership To Discuss Global Security, Defense At Munich Conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The European Commission announced on Thursday that its political leadership will participate in the upcoming security conference in Munich to discuss security and defense with foreign partners.

The 59th Munich Security Conference will take place from Friday to Sunday at a hotel in Munich's historic center. The conference will welcome heads of state and government, ministers, international experts, as well as representatives of international organizations and civil society.

The European Commission will be represented by President Ursula von der Leyen, Vice-Presidents Frans Timmermans, Valdis Dombrovskis, Dubravka Suica and Margaritis Schinas, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, as well as Commissioners Johannes Hahn, Ylva Johansson, and Jutta Urpilainen.

"The Conference is an opportunity to discuss how to continue supporting Ukraine defend its country and the rules-based international order, address the global consequences of the war, and tackle global and regional security challenges," the announcement read.

In addition to panel discussions, the European Commission's delegates will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the conference.

