European Commission Limits Grain Imports From Ukraine To 5 Countries Until June 5

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 11:37 PM

The European Commission said on Tuesday that it has limited imports of agricultural products from Ukraine into Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until June 5 after the five pledged to lift the unilateral restrictions imposed on Ukrainian food imports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The European Commission said on Tuesday that it has limited imports of agricultural products from Ukraine into Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until June 5 after the five pledged to lift the unilateral restrictions imposed on Ukrainian food imports.

The commission said that it has adopted temporary measures on imports of a limited number of grain products from Ukraine. The measures are aimed at the elimination of logistical challenges related to the import and storage of Ukrainian products in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The measures will go into effect on May 2, 2023 and will last until June 5, 2023.

"During this period, wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed originating in Ukraine can continue to be released for free circulation in all the Member States of the European Union other than the five frontline Member States: Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia," the statement reads.

The five states can be used for the transit of the products "by means of a common customs transit procedure," the commission added.

"In parallel, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia have committed to lift their unilateral measures on wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed and any other products coming from Ukraine," the statement reads.

In late March, the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased imports of Ukrainian grain.

On April 15, Poland, together with Hungary, banned imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain. Slovakia followed suit on April 17 and Bulgaria on April 19.

On April 28, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia agreed with the European Commission's proposition to lift national restrictions on Ukrainian import of grains and crops. In turn, the commission pledged to provide 100 million Euros ($109 million) of financial aid for these countries' farmers.

