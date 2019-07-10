UrduPoint.com
European Commission Lowers Brent Crude Price Estimates To $64.7 Per Barrel In 2019

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 03:54 PM

European Commission Lowers Brent Crude Price Estimates to $64.7 Per Barrel in 2019

The European Commission lowered Brent crude price estimates to $64.7 per barrel for 2019 and to $61.5 per barrel for 2020 in its summer forecast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The European Commission lowered Brent crude price estimates to $64.7 per barrel for 2019 and to $61.5 per barrel for 2020 in its summer forecast.

"More recently, rising geopolitical tensions in the middle East have pushed Brent oil prices again up above USD 65/bbl .

.. Nevertheless, the assumptions for Brent oil prices have been revised downwards, in line with futures markets, to an average of USD 64.7/bbl in 2019 and USD 61.5/bbl in 2020, down by 7% in 2019 and 9% in 2020 compared to the spring assumptions," the forecast read.

