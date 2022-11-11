UrduPoint.com

European Commission Lowers Forecast For Decline In Russia's 2022 GDP From 10.4% To 5.1%

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The European Commission has lowered its forecast for a decline in Russia's 2022 GDP from 10.4% to 5.1%, according to the Autumn 2022 Economic Forecast released on Friday.

At the same time, the European Commission now expects a 2.

3% decline in Russia's GDP in 2023 instead of a 1.5% increase predicted this spring.

Despite this fact, Russia's economy will start growing in 2024 after reaching 0.9%, the document read.

For comparison, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development has predicted a 2.9% decline in the country's GDP in 2022, a 0.8% fall in 2023, and a 2.6% increase in both 2024 and 2025.

