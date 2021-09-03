European Commission Might Propose Prolonging Digital COVID Certificate in April 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The European Commission will report on the validity of the European Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) to the European Parliament and Council three months before expiration and might propose extending it, should the epidemiological situation require, a commission spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

The EU-wide DCC was launched on July 1 and is currently valid for one year.

"The Commission will present a report to the European Parliament and the Council on the application of the Regulation three months before the end of application of the Regulation.

Together with this report, the Commission could propose to extend the date of application of the Regulation, taking into account the evolution of the epidemiological situation on the pandemic," the spokesperson said.

The Digital COVID Certificate was developed by the EU as part of measures to facilitate safe travel within the bloc during the pandemic. Over 400 million such certificates have been issued to date. Many countries around the world have asked to join the initiative, with nine non-EU countries already being part of it.