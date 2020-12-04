European Commission Mulling Ways to Protect EU Business Against Extraterritorial Sanctions

The European Commission is working on proposals to protect the EU business against extraterritorial sanctions, such as planned US restrictions on companies linked to Nord Stream 2 project, commission's spokesman Peter Stano told RIA Novosti

According to Stano, the proposals will be released soon as part of a special release on strengthening economic and financial sovereignty of Europe. The commission is working on ways to make the EU more resistant to a potential negative impact of extraterritorial sanctions.

The commission is against any extraterritorial sanctions that target law-abiding EU businesses and believe that their application goes against international laws.

The commission wants to discuss the planned extension of the sanctions with the new US administration, Stano said.

The EU is committed to protecting its companies and individuals, who are simply exercising their rights granted by the laws, the spokesman said.