European Commission Never Considered Ban on Russian Gas Imports to EU - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The European Commission has never considered a ban on Russian gas imports, its spokesperson Eric Mamer said on Friday.

"We've never considered a ban on Russian gas, we have taken measures related to oil and Russian oil transported to the EU by pipeline with some minor exceptions but we have never announced any work on a ban on Russian gas and that has not changed," he said at a briefing.