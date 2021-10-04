UrduPoint.com

European Commission Not Commenting On Any People, Entities Mentioned In Pandora Papers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:42 PM

European Commission Not Commenting on Any People, Entities Mentioned in Pandora Papers

The European Commission is not in a position to make comments about any individuals or entities mentioned in the Pandora Papers, spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Monday, when asked about Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis' denial of the alleged use of an offshore scheme to buy a chateau in France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The European Commission is not in a position to make comments about any individuals or entities mentioned in the Pandora Papers, spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Monday, when asked about Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis' denial of the alleged use of an offshore scheme to buy a chateau in France.

"We are not in a position to make any comments about any Names or entities quoted in those papers," Spinant said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Buy

Recent Stories

COP26 must address 'unprecedented' climate crisis: ..

COP26 must address 'unprecedented' climate crisis: Pope

1 minute ago
 Greek Police Arrest Suspect Over Attack on Anti-Ra ..

Greek Police Arrest Suspect Over Attack on Anti-Racist Protest - Reports

2 minutes ago
 European Union Keeps Working to Fight Tax Evasion, ..

European Union Keeps Working to Fight Tax Evasion, Increase Transparency - Commi ..

2 minutes ago
 Paris baguette winner bakes up controversy over so ..

Paris baguette winner bakes up controversy over social media posts

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Never Rejected Possibility to Have Direct G ..

Moscow Never Rejected Possibility to Have Direct Gas Supplies Contracts With Kie ..

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Expects Minsk to Lift Restrictions on Webs ..

Kremlin Expects Minsk to Lift Restrictions on Website of Komsomolskaya Pravda Ne ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.