European Commission Not Commenting on Any People, Entities Mentioned in Pandora Papers

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The European Commission is not in a position to make comments about any individuals or entities mentioned in the Pandora Papers, spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Monday, when asked about Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis' denial of the alleged use of an offshore scheme to buy a chateau in France.

"We are not in a position to make any comments about any Names or entities quoted in those papers," Spinant said at a briefing.