European Commission Not Considering Forming EU Army Now - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The creation of an EU army is not currently on the agenda of the European Commission, Nabila Massrali, the EU foreign affairs and security policy spokesperson, said on Monday.

"EU army is not in the agenda for the moment, our current work is more focused on supporting member states and capacity to (developing) and strengthening our industry," Massrali told reporters.