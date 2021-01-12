European Commission Not Planning to Meet With Pompeo During His Brussels Visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) A spokesperson for the European Commission confirmed at a Tuesday briefing that there were no talks planned with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his upcoming visit to Brussels.

The US diplomat will head to Brussels on Wednesday for security talks with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Pompeo will reaffirm the deep and solid partnership between the United States and Belgium, as well as reiterate Washington's support for NATO in what will become his last working visit as the US secretary of state before the Biden administration takes over on January 20.