European Commission Officially Offers to Consider Sanctions Evasion as Crime at EU Level

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The European Commission officially offered to consider the circumvention of sanctions as a crime at the level of the European Union, according to a document distributed by the commission.

"Today, the European Commission is proposing to add the violation of EU restrictive measures to the list of EU crimes.

The Commission is also proposing new reinforced rules on asset recovery and confiscation, which will also contribute to the implementation of EU restrictive measures," the document says.