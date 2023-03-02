UrduPoint.com

European Commission Plans To Boost Production Of Munition Shells For Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 12:10 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The European Commission has developed a plan to increase the production of munition shells, including 155mm heavy artillery howitzer ammunition, to deliver them to Ukraine and boost the bloc's own reserves, Spiegel reported on Wednesday, citing the document.

The plan is divided into three stages, according to the report. EU countries will be able to immediately increase munition supplies to Ukraine under the first stage of the plan, expected to be submitted for consideration by the commission on Thursday, the report said. To that end, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will soon propose an additional package of military support to Kiev worth 1 billion Euros ($1.06 billion).

During the second stage, EU member states will start jointly purchasing 155mm ammunition shells through the European Defense Agency to boost their own existing reserves and ensure long-term ammunition supplies to Ukraine, Spiegel reported.

At the third stage, the EU should boost its production capacities to avoid shortages of munitions in the coming years amid the changing security environment, the report added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is now facing problems with ammunition supplies, the magazine said, citing the EU document, as Russia produces far more than the whole EU defense industry is now capable of.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that arms deliveries are not conductive to a peaceful resolution and further escalate the conflict, risking full-scale NATO involvement in the fighting.

