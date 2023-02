European Commission Plans to Introduce Sanctions on Supply of Key Electronics Parts - Head

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The European Commission proposes to introduce export sanctions to ban supply of electronics used by Russia in drones and helicopter production, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We are suggesting restrictions on a dozen electronic components used in Russian armed systems such as drones missiles and helicopters," von der Leyen said at the European Parliament plenary session.