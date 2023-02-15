UrduPoint.com

European Commission Plans To Sanction Supply Of Key Electronic Parts To Russia - Head

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 02:20 PM

European Commission Plans to Sanction Supply of Key Electronic Parts to Russia - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The European Commission proposes to introduce export sanctions to ban supply of electronics used by Russia in drone and helicopter production, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We are suggesting restrictions on a dozen electronic components used in Russian armed systems such as drones, missiles and helicopters," von der Leyen said at the European Parliament plenary session.

The head of the European Commission added that it is also proposed to impose new sanctions against Iranian drone producing companies.

"For the first time we are also suggesting sanctions targeting Iranian economic operators, including those linked to the Revolutionary Guards, it is our duty to do that, to sanction such behavior," von der Leyen said.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Tehran of supplying combat drones to Moscow for use in Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran reject the allegations.

Related Topics

Drone Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Tehran

Recent Stories

Gargash meets British delegation, explores coopera ..

Gargash meets British delegation, explores cooperation

37 minutes ago
 IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

42 minutes ago
 ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustain ..

ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustainable development

52 minutes ago
 GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in ..

Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in NA today

2 hours ago
 Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provid ..

Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provide medical care for Turkish ear ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.