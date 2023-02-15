European Commission Plans to Sanction Supply of Key Electronic Parts to Russia - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The European Commission proposes to introduce export sanctions to ban supply of electronics used by Russia in drone and helicopter production, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We are suggesting restrictions on a dozen electronic components used in Russian armed systems such as drones, missiles and helicopters," von der Leyen said at the European Parliament plenary session.

The head of the European Commission added that it is also proposed to impose new sanctions against Iranian drone producing companies.

"For the first time we are also suggesting sanctions targeting Iranian economic operators, including those linked to the Revolutionary Guards, it is our duty to do that, to sanction such behavior," von der Leyen said.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Tehran of supplying combat drones to Moscow for use in Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran reject the allegations.