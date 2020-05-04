UrduPoint.com
European Commission Pledges $1.1 Billion To Fund Global COVID-19 Response - President

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 08:32 PM

The European Commission will donate one billion euros ($1.09 billion) as part of a pledging effort to fund the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The European Commission will donate one billion Euros ($1.09 billion) as part of a pledging effort to fund the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday.

"I'm delighted to get the ball rolling by announcing the European Commission's contribution. The European Commission mobilizes one billion euros for the coronavirus global response," the European Commission president said.

Von der Leyen made the announcement during an online video conference that introduced the plans to raise 7.5 billion euros ($8.2 billion) to step up work on COVID-19 prevention, treatment and future preparedness. Top of the agenda for the international community is the development of a vaccine against the disease, the president stated.

"We will have to learn to live with the virus until and unless we develop a vaccine. And this is why we have to join forces and pool our money and our minds to kick-start work on vaccines, diagnostics and treatment against coronavirus. We need to develop, produce, and deploy them to every single corner of the world, and we must assure that they are available and affordable for all. And this is why we must all chip in to finance this truly global endeavor," von der Leyen stated.

Several global leaders, including United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus participated in the video conference, offering their support to the pledging campaign.

