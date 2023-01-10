European Commission Pledges New Sanctions Against Belarus Over Part in Ukrainian Conflict

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday promised new sanctions against Belarus over its role in the conflict in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday promised new sanctions against Belarus over its role in the conflict in Ukraine.

Von der Leyen made the statement earlier in the day, during a joint press conference with European Council President Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The European Union will "extend sanctions to those who militarily support" Russia's activity in Ukraine, "such as Belarus or Iran, and we will be coming forward with new sanctions on Belarus, answering their role" in the conflict, the commission's president said.

The West accuses Minsk of supporting Moscow in the year-long Russian military operation in Ukraine, in particular by allowing Russian troops and aircraft to enter Ukraine from the territory of Belarus and stationing Russian missile launchers. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in October that Minsk had no intention of participating in hostilities in Ukraine, especially since there have been no such requests. The president said at the time that the West continues to accuse Minsk of all mortal sins, while they themselves are deeply involved in the Ukrainian conflict.